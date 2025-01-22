AJ Francis Comments On Penta's WWE Debut

Penta's debut in WWE on the January 13 edition of "WWE Raw" has been universally loved, and former WWE star AJ Francis is the latest to praise the way he was presented.

Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, recently discussed several pro wrestling-related topics on the "Gabby AF" podcast, one of which was Penta's long-awaited debut. Francis stated that he is a fan of the new WWE star, and said that the promo following the match cemented him as a top babyface in the promotion.

"It was cool. Seeing that was really dope. I actually met him for the first time two years ago at like a convention and he was really cool," he began. "Obviously I'm a fan, so to see him go out and have such a great match and then be able to ... see, that's the thing is that promo — he won a lot of people with that match, but that promo afterwards, like, you might have never seen Penta before in your life, but you see that and you're like, 'Oh, I want him to be successful.' And that's how you book a babyface. That is what a true essence of the babyface is. The match and then the promo afterwards, you're like, 'Okay, I want the best for this guy.'"

Francis added that for many first-time viewers of wrestling or WWE, watching Penta's presentation "establishes him as a big player" in the promotion as a babyface.

"And then now, especially on Netflix, where they're getting a lot of new viewers every single week, that matters," he added.

The former WWE star said that watching Penta's daughter crying pulled at his heartstrings. Penta won his very first match in WWE against Chad Gable, and followed it up with another win on the January 20 edition of "Raw," this time defeating Pete Dunne.

