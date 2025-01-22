Swerve Strickland Reflects On Imminent AEW Dynamite Match Against Old CZW Foe

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will return to action this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," with his match being against a star he knows very well in AR Fox. The two men have a long history that extends into their careers in AEW, and after Fox posted on social media that he is out for revenge in this match, Strickland responded with his own message on how he feels about facing his old rival.

Gonna be a long day https://t.co/aFa6Vlj4YQ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 22, 2025

"Gonna be a long day," Strickland said. Arguably no one knows Strickland better than Fox and vice versa, as the two first crossed paths way back in 2012 during their time in Combat Zone Wrestling. While in CZW, they would form a brief alliance before facing each other in a number of matches that spread to companies like EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, and AAW. Their most iconic bout against each other came during their time in Lucha Underground, where Strickland (then known as Killshot) and Fox (then known as Dante Fox) put their bodies on the line in a Hell of War match that is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in Lucha Underground history, and one Strickland himself has cited as a match that is near to his, and Fox's hearts.

Strickland and Fox would once again cross paths after Fox signed with AEW in late 2022. The two men would initially face each other on the January 4, 2023 edition of "Dynamite," with Strickland picking up the win, before they briefly joined forces as part of the Mogul Embassy that summer to go after both Darby Allin and Nick Wayne. However, after Fox helped Allin, Strickland fired Fox from the group, and ultimately won their eventual grudge match on the November 4, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision."