Tommy Dreamer Was Shocked By The Finish To This WWE Raw Match

The main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" was a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 40, as Seth Rollins took on Drew McIntyre following their confrontation last week. Rollins won the bout with a roll-up, which caught McIntyre off guard. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer shared his opinion on the match's conclusion.

"Enjoyed the physicality, enjoyed what these two guys [brought]," Dreamer said. "Little shocked at the end, and by shocked I mean the finish, with Seth going over. Drew McIntyre kind of was shocked as well."

Shortly after the bell rang, McIntyre was able to turn the tables on Rollins and began beating his opponent down. It was at that point that Sami Zayn ran down to the ring to help Rollins, but things didn't quite work out. Upon attempting his Helluva Kick finisher against McIntyre, the Scotsman ducked out of the way, causing Zayn to connect with Rollins instead.

"I love this layering of everything that happened with Sami and Drew and Seth," Dreamer continued. "Really, really solid wrestling match."

At this point, all three of the men involved have declared themselves for the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. That show is set to take place on February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to Rollins, McIntyre, and Zayn, other performers who have declared themselves for the Rumble include CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

