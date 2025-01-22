TNA Impact Set To Bring Wrestling Back To Ex-WWE NXT Venue For First Time Since 2020

With TNA's partnership with WWE's "NXT" brand now doubly secure following their multi-year pact announced last week, the promotion is beginning to stretch their legs a bit by moving away from just taped shows and attempting a few live TV tapings. This includes their post-Genesis episode airing this Thursday from San Antonio, Texas, and another taping next month, at a venue that "NXT" is all too familiar with.

Taking to X earlier Wednesday afternoon, TNA announced that they would be holding a live TV taping at Full Sail University on Thursday, February 20. Much like this week in San Antonio, the promotion will hold a second "Impact" taping from Full Sail the following day. Tickets will go on-sale for both events on Thursday morning.

BREAKING: #TNAiMPACT! will be LIVE from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL on Thursday, February 20, followed by #TNAiMPACT! TV Tapings on Friday, February 21. Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am ET on https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8. pic.twitter.com/bU8G0sgbI2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025

Long-time wrestling aficionados will know that Full Sail is hollowed wrestling ground, having served as the original venue for "NXT" during the third brand's glory years in the mid-2000s. That relationship ended during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, with "NXT" instead moving to the WWE Performance Center, where they have aired episodes ever since. As such, TNA's two tapings in Full Sail will be the first wrestling events held there since October 2020.

The announcement, coupled with the strengthening of the TNA/WWE alliance, will undoubtedly lead to speculation regarding "NXT's" involvement with the Full Sail shows, though there's been no confirmation of "NXT" talent appearing at this time. The two tapings will take place on TNA's road to their Sacrifice PPV, which is scheduled to take place on March 14 from El Paso, Texas.