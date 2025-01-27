Bully Ray Can See These NXT Stars Succeeding On WWE Main Roster

This week's "WWE NXT" saw North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defeat Ridge Holland and retain his NXT North American Championship, with a little help from Izzi Dame alongside the rest of "The Family."

The title match kicked off the episode of "NXT," which was discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio." The legend had nothing but praise for both D'Angelo and Holland, the latter of whom had a run on the main roster from 2021 to 2023. He called them powerhouses — two young bucks making their way in the business, according to Ray.

"I can see Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland becoming something someday on the main roster," he said. "Are they the next John Cena? I don't think so. Not that they couldn't be, because if you ever told me that John Cena was going to be John Cena when he was The Prototype, I probably would have laughed at you. You never know who's going to turn out to be what. But I liked what I saw with the opening of the show."

Ray said he enjoyed the episode of "NXT" as a whole, including the way they ended the show, which saw former NXT Champion Trick Williams stare down the man who defeated him for the belt, Oba Femi.

He also had high praise for "WWE Raw" star Bayley for appearing on the show to continue her feud with Roxanne Perez. As for D'Angelo, he and the rest of The Family had a tense moment after he wasn't there to help Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in their tag team match against Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen, with Shawn Spears looking on menacingly at ringside.

