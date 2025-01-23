Nic Nemeth Points Out Issue With AEW Dynamite Opening Segment

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" opened with Will Ospreay asking Kenny Omega to help him take down The Don Callis Family, who've targeted "The Aerial Assassin" for months. While initially declining the request, Omega eventually gave in to it, and in the process, temporarily neutralized the entire Don Callis Family (excluding Callis himself) alongside Ospreay. According to Nemeth, the latter itself could be a problem.

"I thought at least, well, if there's only two of the Don Callis Family [out on Dynamite], then these guys aren't the well-oiled machine," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio."

"[Ospreay and Omega] hate each other. They shouldn't be able to be on the same page, at least if you're building that match. But two of them took out four of them, theoretically, while not being on the same page, while not being friends, while hating each other, against the well-oiled machine of the Don Callis Family ... Now you want to see a match with rules with less people, and you already saw them come out on top?"

As Nemeth alluded to, Ospreay and Omega have a lengthy, strained history, with the former notably jabbing the latter with a screwdriver at the 2023 Forbidden Door event. Despite that, and their numbers disadvantage, the two somehow managed to wipe out Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer on "Dynamite," after which Omega called for a two-on-two tag match at AEW Grand Slam Australia. This match was later made official, with Fletcher and Takeshita penciled in as their opponents.

