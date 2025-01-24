Mercedes Mone Shares Details Of Early Birthday Celebration Thrown By AEW Co-Workers

AEW star Mercedes Mone is set to celebrate her 33rd birthday on January 26, but she got an early birthday surprise from her peers in AEW, which she detailed recently.

The AEW TBS Champion, who currently holds several titles across various promotions, revealed that the locker room threw her a surprise birthday party.

"As I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and heartfelt wishes for an early birthday celebration. Seeing everyone come together to make me feel appreciated melted my heart. To my delight, the girls had organized a little surprise for me — a lovely birthday cake with confetti thrown all over me. I could hardly contain my excitement as I stood in front of this beautiful locker. It truly took me by surprise. It was such a thoughtful gesture, and I was genuinely touched by their kindness," she said in her "Mone Mag" newsletter.

Mone said that the gesture from her peers gave her a "sense of belonging" and thanked those that she works with in AEW, stating that every one of them adds a great spirit to the promotion. She then added that Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana threw her a party, and she was seemingly blown away by the theme of the event, calling it a "magical atmosphere."

"After the show, my good friends Swerve and Prince Nana decided to throw a little celebration in my honor at this incredible bar that had a stunning crystal theme," she said. "If you know anything about me, you'll understand how much I absolutely adore crystals and the overall aesthetic and energy it brings. It was a sight to behold! "

Mone stated that she was pleased to have "let loose" and celebrate her birthday with her friends and peers in AEW. The former WWE star was featured in a brief backstage segment with Harley Cameron on this past week's "AEW Dynamite," whom she could face at next month's Grand Slam Australia pay-per-view.