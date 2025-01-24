Cora Jade Has 'One Hell Of A Way' To Kick Off WWE-TNA Partnership

With a multi-year partnership officially put in place, stars of "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling are crossing over into each other's territories. "NXT" star Cora Jade has particularly fixed her gaze on Masha Slamovich, who currently holds the TNA Knockouts Championship. Meanwhile, Jade's ally Roxanne Perez recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Giulia. On "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested a cross-promotional idea that piqued Jade's interest.

Should Jade dethrone Slamovich and Perez later regain the NXT Women's Championship, Ray specifically called for a match between Jade and Perez, as the respective titleholders. "I think that's one hell of a way to start off this [partnership]," Jade said in response. "What better than NXT Women's Champion [vs.] TNA Knockouts Champion, two of the best of the best?"

While a match between Jade and Perez is far from confirmed, one between Jade and Slamovich seems to be inching closer. On last week's episode of "NXT," Slamovich exchanged glances with Jade while sitting in the audience. In the week following, Jade confronted the Knockouts Champion at TNA Genesis, then later handed her a "death warrant" on "TNA Impact."

"I don't know why she's in my business, but on the other side, I can see there's a new partnership between TNA and WWE," Jade said. "It's exciting times in pro wrestling. I'm sure she was anxious to come over here and get a look at what a real star looks like, so I'm not surprised that she came over here. And honestly, it's good because I'm going to show Masha, like I said, what a true star is. I'm sure the NXT Universe is going to see one hell of a match eventually, because I'm looking at that TNA Knockouts Championship."

