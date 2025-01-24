Dave Meltzer Contrasts How WWE Would Have Handled Huge AEW Spot From Dynamite

Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega engaged in a heated promo together to open the show. Despite the "Aerial Assassin" claiming he had changed since the last time they fought, and was no longer affiliated with The Don Callis Family, Omega still could not forgive Ospreay, and refused to offer him help going forward. That said, before things escalated further, Omega and Ospreay were attacked by Callis' Family, leading both men to reluctantly help each other. Although Omega and Ospreay got the better of the attackers, and ended the battle by performing two incredible moonsaults, Dave Meltzer explained in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that there was one major problem with the segment.

"The problem is that the cameras pretty much missed the Omega moonsault and the shot was far away on the Ospreay one ... Okay, people miss shots in every promotion's television show, even though the entire segment built to that spot. My thought was, they'll at least show a replay coming back from the break. And they eventually did, an hour later. If this was WWE, or the NFL or NBA for that matter, and something that spectacular took place, it would be put over like crazy on the broadcast and would be shown a minimum of three times with different angles immediately."

Meltzer also mentioned how Ospreay and Omega have both spent their careers subjecting their bodies to physical pain due to their love for wrestling, and risked serious injury by performing those moonsaults on Wednesday. He added that it was even more dangerous because Omega performed the maneuver just a few weeks following his return from diverticulitis.