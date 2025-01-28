WWE's Dominik Mysterio Calls This Ruthless Aggression Era Royal Rumble One Of His Favorites

In just a few days, 30 men and 30 women will enter their respective Royal Rumble matches, with the aim of earning a title shot of their choosing at WWE WrestleMania 41. For Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Royal Rumble has been a long-standing favorite, both as a competitor and as a young viewer. In a recent interview with "The Babyfaces Podcast," Dominik revealed one of his personal standouts, which came during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era.

"I love the [Royal] Rumble. It's one of those things where you really never know who's going to come next. It really is a surprise, but for me, one of my favorite Rumbles is when my deadbeat [dad Rey Mysterio] unfortunately won [in 2006]," Dominik said.

"I was a big Randy Orton guy, so I thought Randy was gonna take it, then deadbeat just comes in and ruins it. But shout out to Triple H too, pulling him out, being a sore loser, throwing him against the steps. I thought that was pretty cool. I was like 'Alright, this is a done deal, Randy's got it in the bag,' but no."

Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Men's Royal Rumble in historic fashion as he entered the fray from the second position and survived for over 62 minutes. In the final moments, Rey eliminated Triple H, only for "The Game" to then drag him under the ropes and to the outside for a slam against the nearby steel steps. Randy Orton, the eventual runner-up, tried to officially remove Rey from the competition afterward, but failed to do so as the master of the 619 eliminated him instead. Rey's record in the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble has since been broken by GUNTHER, who lasted over 71 minutes in the 2023 iteration.

