Celebrity AEW Star Reportedly In Town For Tonight's Collision

An AEW fan-favorite celebrity is reportedly backstage ahead of "AEW Collision" Saturday night at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. According to Fightful Select, Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys is backstage at the event, though it's unclear whether he will be used on the "Homecoming" show. The outlet mentioned that AJ lives in Florida, so he could be just visiting backstage.

Big Boom AJ, a former independent wrestler, last competed for the company at Full Gear, on the Zero Hour preshow, where he took on QT Marshall with his son Big Justice at his side and their social media cohort The Rizzler as the celebrity guest timekeeper. AJ scored the victory off a "PowerBoom" powerbomb to the delight of the Newark, New Jersey crowd. During the match, he suffered a broken foot, but still managed to finish the bout and celebrate afterward. AJ was put on crutches after the match, but Fightful reported at the time there was no word on how long he would be out of action.

AJ said in an interview at the beginning of 2025 that he was gunning to be back to compete in AEW at Revolution in March. The Costco Guys appeared at the All In: Texas ticket launch party in December, and also appeared on the Christmas episode of "Collision" at the Hammerstein Ballroom.