WWE US Champ Chelsea Green Offers Newly Naturalized NXT Star 'A Role In My Cabinet'

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green appears to be building her stable. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by beating Michin in the tournament final at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December, with her tag team partner/bodyguard Piper Niven since donning a Secret Service outfit to befit her role. But running alongside the very real political appointments in January, Green had a nomination for her very own cabinet.

"Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She's a citizen folks!" wrote second-generation WWE star Arianna Grace on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing her U.S. nationalization. Green responded, "I've offered her a role in my Cabinet as Glammander-in-chief."

I've offered her a role in my Cabinet as Glammander-in-chief 💄 https://t.co/ehXrXBvYPv — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 25, 2025

Grace is daughter to former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella, and being born in Ontario, Canada, joins Green as a newly-confirmed Canadian-American. Green celebrated finally getting her green card to work permanently in the U.S. in January last year. Grace made her WWE debut in April 2022 after two years working on the independent circuit, but has not worked a match since losing to Karmen Petrovic on "WWE NXT" in July last year. She was pictured after the match at the Performance Center with her arm in a sling, indicating that she was injured, but would later make a special inter-promotional appearance at TNA Victory Road for a segment with her father.

Grace announced her engagement to fellow "NXT" wrestler Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in December, marking a personal milestone in her absence, having both joined the promotion in the same class of March 2022 Performance Center graduates.