WWE Star Rhea Ripley Sends Heartwarming Message To 'Best Friend' Damian Priest

The Terror Twins have recently gone separate ways. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Damian Priest emerged as the latest talent to step through the transfer window as he officially joined WWE's blue brand. Meanwhile, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley remains on "WWE Raw," now without him. Following the announcement of Priest's move to "SmackDown," Ripley sent him a heartwarming message.

"From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one [of] my biggest supporters. I don't want to let you go...But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to," Ripley wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Te amo, my Terror Twin!"

From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend.

Always being on the same brands from day one.

Being inseparable travel and gym buddies.

You have always been one my my biggest supporters ❤️

I don't want to let you go... But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to.... https://t.co/AgyNyxKMSq — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 25, 2025

The friendship between Ripley and Priest extends back to "WWE NXT," where they each spent the early years of their WWE' careers. There, they bonded over their similar taste in music and fashion. In 2021, both Priest and Ripley made their respective call-ups to WWE's main roster, with Ripley notably claiming the WWE Raw Women's Championship, while Priest captured the United States Championship. The following year, the pair were brought into the Judgment Day stable at the request of Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Unfortunately, they were later kicked out of the group at the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event. Still, their personal friendship stayed intact. Together, Ripley and Priest, now known as The Terror Twins, scored revenge on their former stablemates by defeating them in singles competition as well as tag action at WWE Bash in Berlin. Given Priest's move to "SmackDown," it seems the Terror Twins will begin their next chapter away from one another, on-screen at least.