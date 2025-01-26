Baron Corbin Weighs In On A Potential WWE Return

Last fall, news emerged that WWE would not be re-signing Baron Corbin, who began his pro wrestling career with the company back in 2012. Looking ahead, Corbin (real name Tom Pestock) now plans to venture into new territories, beginning with his debut appearance at Game Changer Wrestling. Still, many fans have wondered if the door to WWE would remain open to the former United States Champion. According to Corbin himself, it likely does.

"I don't think it ever closes," Corbin told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "Look at the roster now of guys Cody [Rhodes], Drew [McIntyre], [CM] Punk. Punk's a guy who said he would never ever, ever, ever, go back ... I think [the door is open] because there's so many people that have gone and come back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I'm so thankful for everything they've ever given me, the opportunities to perform in front of millions of people on TV, in person, go to Boys and Girls Club, pull a plane for the Special Olympics. There's just so many cool things they do."

While the door to WWE might be open, Corbin doesn't intend to step back through it anytime soon, as he believes the stigma of his former character would follow him in an immediate return. Given time, however, Corbin believes that stigma could potentially clear.

Outside the walls of WWE, Corbin plans to change his ring name to Bishop Dyer, with the nickname of "The Nomad." Corbin previously noted that this name pays tribute to his former persona as "The Lone Wolf" while also giving himself a metaphorical uplift, as a bishop generally ranks higher than a baron in society.

