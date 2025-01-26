Kurt Angle Recalls Backstage Fight He Had With WWE Hall Of Famer

Kurt Angle and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero were once like brothers. As such, the two shared many fond memories together. At the same time, they also fought like brothers. During a recent appearance on "Story Time with Dutch Mantell," Angle recalled a backstage brawl he had with Guerrero back in the early 2000s

"I was a part of a faction at this point in time with Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak. We had to get heat on Eddie and Chavo that night," Angle said. "It was at the end of the show and I never touched Eddie. I only grabbed ahold of Chavo and I got heat on him. The other two got heat on Eddie. When we came backstage, Eddie was pissed. He's like 'What the f***. You guys were shooting on me, beating me up for real.' I'm like 'Eddie, I didn't touch you.' He said, 'Yes you did.'

"He pushed me and I said 'Eddie, don't do it again.' He pushed me again, so I pushed him back and he went to double leg attack me. I sprawled on him. I got him a front headlock and I started choking him out."

According to Angle, Guerrero was on the verge of passing out from the chokehold when fellow WWE star Big Show intervened, yanking the Olympic gold medalist to the corner of the room by the back of his singlet. The seven-foot talent then pulled Guerrero to another corner, urging them to stop fighting. Unfortunately, Big Show's efforts to mediate only infuriated Angle even more.