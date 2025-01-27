Matt Hardy Believes AEW 'Dropped The Ball' With These Former Champions

Last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw Private Party drop the AEW World Tag Team Championship to the Hurt Syndicate, ending an 84-day reign. Some felt that it was an unceremonious end for the run, with a match that was largely dominated by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, lasting under 10 minutes. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former Private Party mentor Matt Hardy shared his disappointment with the outcome.

"I feel bad for Private Party" Hardy said. "I really think there was something you could've built on and that could've made them legitimate stars, and they're day-oners in AEW, and I hate that we didn't really work hard to make them legit as a tag team. I think there was an opportunity where the ball was dropped."

Hardy shared his belief that Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy could've been "cornerstones" for the promotion's tag team division, but not enough was done to build off their victory over the Young Bucks in October. In the nearly three months that they held the title, Private Party only successfully defended twice, as well as wrestling two non-title bouts.

"Once they won the titles, they got that fantastic and organic reaction, and the Bucks busted their ass to make them in that match," Hardy continued. "You had a chance to make them, but you need a plan."

Quen and Kassidy have been with AEW for more than five years, making their debut in the company's very first match — a 21-person battle royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. In the years since, they've found themselves paired up with both Matt and Jeff Hardy before the latter duo exited the company last year.

