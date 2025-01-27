Top WWE Star Reportedly Set To Be Cleared From Injury In Time For Men's Royal Rumble

A former WWE Champion could reportedly be cleared in time to potentially enter the Royal Rumble. PWInsider reported in their Elite section on Monday that WWE is "hoping" AJ Styles will be cleared and ready to return during the men's Rumble match. The outlet was told he is set to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the event will be held this weekend.

Styles has been on the shelf since October after suffering an injury during his comeback match against Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown," which itself followed a three-month hiatus after Styles lost an "I Quit" Match to reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Styles took the loss by referee's decision in the bout vs. Hayes. During the match, Styles dropped Hayes across his knee with a fireman's carry, but his foot appeared to not have been properly planted and his knee buckled during the move. Styles pulled himself under the ropes to the doctor at ringside and was seeing limping to the back following the stoppage, though at the time some outlets reported the injury wasn't legitimate.

"The Phenomenal One" provided an update earlier in January and said the injury was "challenging" when a fan asked about his recovery. He previously had clarified he suffered a Lisfranc injury, which impacts the ligaments and bones in the foot, and confirmed the injury wasn't a storyline.