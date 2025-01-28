Kofi Kingston Calls Out WWE Raw Celebrity Attendee

Last night on "WWE Raw," many celebrities from Atlanta, Georgia were in attendance to watch the action transpire. Rappers such as Lil' Baby and Quavo made an appearance, but during Xavier Woods' match with Rey Mysterio, Lil Yachty sat ringside sporting a "New Day Sucks" T-shirt. Yachty was seated beside Woods' family, who also wore the same attire to express their dissatisfaction towards their son betraying Big E on "Raw" two months ago. This morning, Kofi Kingston took to social media to provide his thoughts on Yachty's ringside appearance, revealing that he no longer listens to his music.

Side note- what in the world was this FOOL @lilyachty doing here?! Showing up to our job, wearing that damn shirt?! The audacity... I just deleted ALL this dudes music from my playlists. pic.twitter.com/oiS1hyC0mf — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 28, 2025

Kingston and Woods have struggled to find anyone that will support their actions against Big E last December, with fans, other stars on the roster, and their own families voicing their unhappiness towards their betrayal. It remains to be seen when Big E will return to television, but when it comes to stepping back inside a WWE ring, he remains not cleared to wrestle after suffering a neck injury he sustained three years ago. That being said, it was announced yesterday that Big E will be voicing a role in the new Marvel animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" on Disney+.