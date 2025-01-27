WWE's Big E Set For Voice Role In New Marvel Series

With his in-ring career perhaps a thing of the past, Big E has attempted to move forward with his life, working panels for WWE shows, or even suggesting the idea of him being a manager, though that didn't go over too well with former New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Another thing Big E's dipped his toe into is acting, and recently, it was revealed that he's had one voice role secured for quite some time.

In an interview with "Brandon Davis," Jeff Trammell, head writer and showrunner for the upcoming Disney+ animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" confirmed that Big E had a role in the series. And according to Trammell, it wasn't exactly hard to get Big E to sign up for the role.

"I asked him, [and] he was like 'Yeah,'" Trammell said.

While Trammell did keep the nature of Big E's role close to the chest, he did reveal that Big E wasn't a recent addition, having been brought into the role "a few years ago." In fact, Trammell noted that Big E had been part of the series for so long that, when he was first brought on, Big E was still sporting the neck brace he wore after breaking his neck on the March 11 episode of "SmackDown.".

The "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" role continues Big E's growing acting resume, which included another voice role in the Adult Swim series "Lazor Wulf." His most recent role, however, was in the live action romantic comedy series "Laid," where Big E played Stu Jackward, one of the ex-boyfriends of lead character Ruby Yao (Stephanie Hsu). The show aired on Peacock and was created by Nahnatchka Khan, the sister of Big E's boss, WWE President Nick Khan.

