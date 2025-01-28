Natalya Shares Pic With WWE Hall Of Famer Who Was Backstage At Raw

A number of WWE Hall of Famers have made cameo appearances for the company as of late. The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan appeared on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," Jesse Ventura has been doing commentary duties for the Saturday Night's Main Event shows, and various names from the past have appeared in the crowd for a number of events. However, there was one WWE Hall of Famer backstage at the January 27 "Raw" that Natalya managed to spend time with; the "Madman from Sudan," Abdullah the Butcher.

"What an honor it was seeing Abdullah the Butcher tonight backstage at #WWERaw. Abby did HUGE business for my grandfather Stu Hart in Stampede Wrestling. Abby was the original king of hardcore wrestling. Stu adored Abby and would speak of him all the time. So happy we could visit tonight, @abthebutcher. It made my day #respect." Natalya saying that Abdullah did huge business for her grandfather would be putting it mildly, as the big man would be a fixture of Stampede Wrestling during the 1970s. Abdullah won the Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship a total of six times while working for Hart, as well as having a short reign with the Calgary version of the NWA Canadian Heavyweight Championship.

However, Abdullah would find most of his success in Japan, with All Japan Pro Wrestling being his primary promotion. There he would win the three titles that would eventually become the company's Triple Crown Championship before they were unified, and formed a formidable partnership with The Sheik, leading to a number of violent matches with The Funk Brothers. After wrestling his final match in 2010, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 despite never officially performing for the company during his near 50-year career.