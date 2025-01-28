CM Punk Explains His Issue With Seth Rollins' Red Boots

Seth Rollins always showcases a new look on "WWE Raw" each week, with his outfits becoming more extravagant and innovative throughout the years. However, on the February 13 "Raw" in 2023, Rollins appeared wearing big red boots during his segment with The Miz, which became one of the most viral WWE moments of that year. Naturally, Rollins' famous segment was brought up while CM Punk was shopping for sneakers with "Complex," and the "Best in the World" did not hold back when asked what he thought of the big red boots.

"Completely ignorant and stupid. Like I don't know why anyone would, outside of being in a movie or a television show, wear those in real life. But again, I'm not trying to gatekeep shoes or anything like that. It just seems a little like too 'notice me,' for me."

Later that year, Rollins reflected on wearing the big red boots on "Raw," explaining that his designer Troi Anthony encouraged him to wear them on television. Originally, "The Visionary" was stunned that Anthony suggested he wear the boots, but later admitted how great of a viral moment it created. Rollins also revealed that the big red boots are surprisingly functional, and provided additional support and stability than the average boot. Punk and Rollins' most recent match was on the debut episode of "Raw" on Netflix; Punk picked up the win in his first singles match against the five-time world champion in 12 years.

