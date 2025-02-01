Kurt Angle Weighs In On Final Opponent Baron Corbin's WWE Release

Baron Corbin has hit the independent scene after his contract with WWE expired at the beginning of January, following reports of his departure from the company in November. Many within the wrestling world were shocked at WWE letting Corbin go, including his WrestleMania 35 opponent, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Olympian appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about the man who retired him at the "Grandest Stage of Them All," and said that he thought Corbin beating him at WrestleMania was only the beginning of "The Lone Wolf's" career.

"He did win King of the Ring after that, and I was happy for him, and then he kind of got lost," Angle said. "Then, they came up with 'Happy Baron' and that didn't work out that well. They kept trying different things with him when they should have just made him Baron Corbin, who he is. Unfortunately, he kind of just got lost in the crowd. He didn't have the career that he should have had."

Angle said he liked Corbin a lot and thinks he's talented.

Corbin wrestled his final WWE match against Giovanni Vinci in a "WWE SmackDown" dark match in October 2024, and his final televised match took place in August when he and Apollo Crews were defeated by Los Garza. The former WWE star was seen backstage at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view that December and returned to the indies in a Bloodsport loss to Josh Barnett at The People vs. GCW. After spending 12 years in WWE, he said he would turn down an offer to go back if he was asked at this point of his career.

