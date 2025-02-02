Tom Pestock, Fka Baron Corbin, Recalls Bad Relationship With WWE NXT Coach
Last November, Tom Pestock, known as Baron Corbin in WWE, left the promotion after the company chose not to renew his contract. Pestock has shared his experience working with the company and in a recent interview on "Insight," the former United States Champion went into detail about his once sour relationship with WWE trainer Matt Bloom.
He explained that he struggled to get along with Bloom throughout his initial run in "WWE NXT," specifically due to an incident that occurred on a bus. Pestock explained that the roster was required to wear "NXT" tracksuits, but decided to wear different pants with the outfit because he didn't like them, which caused problems with Bloom.
"Finn [Balor] had actually bought me these really nice Adidas track pants that kind of match the track outfit. So we finish this show, and I go to get on the bus, and Bloom looks at me and he gets so mad at me for not wearing the correct 'NXT' track pants, cause everybody's supposed to be in these track uniforms. And he cuts a promo on me about not being part of the team and not being part of 'NXT' and I'm livid ... and then like three people behind me, Finn gets on the bus with the exact same pants on and not a word is said," he revealed.
Pestock wanted to confront Bloom but chose to hold his tongue. He also shared a conversation he had with Bloom during his days running main events on "NXT" that rubbed him the wrong way.
Corbin outlines further issues with Bloom
Tom Pestock continued to share his frustrations with Matt Bloom, specifically when many of his peers were being called up to the main roster throughout the mid-2010s, while he was being left back in "WWE NXT." He explained that he was often kept on the developmental brand due to his lack of indie wrestling experience, even though he felt he had earned a spot on the main roster.
"Me, Samoa Joe, Finn, Shinsuke, we're running four ways, we're doing things. Sami Zayn's in the mix, and then I'm at training the next day and none of those guys are ... I was like, 'These guys don't train or anything.' And he's like, 'You haven't done what they've done. They've all done independents, they've all worked in Japan forever, and I go, 'I don't care, dude.' I played in the NFL, like, it's the same thing. We're all a little beat up, man, like there's a level to this and him and I were just really butting heads." he revealed.
When Pestock was called up to the main roster, he didn't want anything do to with "NXT," claiming he never wanted to see the Performance Center, Bloom, or Orlando. He was angry at the time because he wanted to prove himself on the main roster, and was tired of seeing others get opportunities before him.
Pestock and Bloom eventually hashed out their problems, and despite being nervous about their relationship when he came back to "NXT" in 2023, he revealed that they got along great.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.