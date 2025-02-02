Tom Pestock, Fka Baron Corbin, Recalls Bad Relationship With WWE NXT Coach

Last November, Tom Pestock, known as Baron Corbin in WWE, left the promotion after the company chose not to renew his contract. Pestock has shared his experience working with the company and in a recent interview on "Insight," the former United States Champion went into detail about his once sour relationship with WWE trainer Matt Bloom.

He explained that he struggled to get along with Bloom throughout his initial run in "WWE NXT," specifically due to an incident that occurred on a bus. Pestock explained that the roster was required to wear "NXT" tracksuits, but decided to wear different pants with the outfit because he didn't like them, which caused problems with Bloom.

"Finn [Balor] had actually bought me these really nice Adidas track pants that kind of match the track outfit. So we finish this show, and I go to get on the bus, and Bloom looks at me and he gets so mad at me for not wearing the correct 'NXT' track pants, cause everybody's supposed to be in these track uniforms. And he cuts a promo on me about not being part of the team and not being part of 'NXT' and I'm livid ... and then like three people behind me, Finn gets on the bus with the exact same pants on and not a word is said," he revealed.

Pestock wanted to confront Bloom but chose to hold his tongue. He also shared a conversation he had with Bloom during his days running main events on "NXT" that rubbed him the wrong way.