Bully Ray Explains WWE's Success With NXT Brand

WWE is on a great run at the moment, with record gates and growing interest in the product, which has resulted in even their developmental brand, "WWE NXT" flourishing, as viewership has grown lately. Bully Ray has dissected the reasons for "NXT's" success in a recent edition of "Busted Open."

"As I was watching 'NXT' tonight, once again, I'm sitting here, going, 'This is a really strong show, this is a solid show, this is a well-written show, this is a well-organized show, this is a well-executed show, this is a well-wrestled show, this is a well-promo'd show, this is a well-flowing show,'" said Ray.

He believes that "NXT's" growth is down to its creative head Shawn Michaels, whose influence has only grown.

"What makes 'NXT' so effective and why do I feel like it's getting better, and better, and better, from every angle? From in-ring to production, to the way the show is presented — what is it about 'NXT?' Then it just popped into my head ... it's simple — the same thing happened to 'NXT' as what happened to 'Raw' and 'SmackDown.' You got a new set of eyes on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' in Triple H, and who's running the show down here? Oh, by the way, [it's] his best friend, Shawn Michaels," he said. "I know Shawn has been running the ship down here for a while, but I think as the weeks go on, you see his influence across the board."

He highlighted how Michaels can lean on veteran producers like Terry Taylor, Matt Bloom, and Fit Finlay, and thinks that these creative people have played a major part in "NXT's" success. The veteran star stated that other wrestling companies may not have the right people backstage, which WWE seems to have done a good job of in "NXT."

Ray feels that "NXT" also does a good job of introducing its stars to the audience while praising the flow and pacing of the developmental brand's shows.