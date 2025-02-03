Kevin Nash Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer The Most Underrated Wrestler 'Of All Time'

It's very hard to think about Kevin Nash without Scott Hall, or vice versa. Not only were the two best friends, and part of the backstage faction The Kliq, but they helped reignite the business in 1996 when they jumped to WCW and formed the nWo alongside Hulk Hogan. And even though it has now been nearly three years since Hall tragically passed away at the age of 63, Nash continues to remember his friend fondly, both as a person and especially as a performer.

The latter came up on the most recent episode of "Kliq This," when Nash and co-host Sean Oliver were discussing the late Colonel Debeers. When Hall came up, Nash gushed over Hall's ability, especially for his size, and made a bold claim about Hall's place in wrestling history.

"I think he's the most underrated wrestler of all time," Nash said. "Like, he's on my Mount Rushmore. Scott Hall is definitely on my Mount Rushmore."

There certainly is an argument to be made that Hall belongs in the "most underrated" conversation. Even before his historic jump to WCW alongside Nash, Hall had wracked up an impressive career in WWE as Razor Ramon, including multiple runs as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and one half of the famous WrestleMania 10 ladder match with Shawn Michaels that many believe put the ladder match on the map. Hall also remains one of the most famous pro wrestlers to have never captured a World Championship in either WWE or WCW, despite notable runs there, though he did win World Titles during runs in Memphis and Puerto Rico.

