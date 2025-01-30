Rhea Ripley Names Two WWE Hall Of Famers For Dream Royal Rumble Faceoff

While she may be the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley has no reservations about mixing it up with members of the WWE men's locker room as well. As such, it comes as no surprise that her dream WWE Royal Rumble faceoffs are two Hall of Fame women who have also dared to defy the barriers long-set in the rather male-dominated pro wrestling industry.

"There's two people. That is Beth Phoenix, a dream come true. I still want my singles match with her," Ripley told Cricket Wireless. "And the other one would be Chyna, because, I mean, it explains itself really. It'd be epic."

Due to her intimidating presence and fearless approach in working with WWE's men's roster, pundits have frequently compared Ripley to former WWE Women's Champion Chyna, who was also known as "The Ninth Wonder of the World." In 1999, Chyna made history when she became the first woman to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match. In doing so, she notably eliminated "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry. 11 years later, Beth Phoenix followed in Chyna's footsteps when she entered and eliminated The Great Khali from the 2010 Men's Royal Rumble. Phoenix came back for two Women's Royal Rumble bouts in 2018 and 2020, the latter of which she emerged as one of the final three competitors.

As a world champion on "WWE Raw," Ripley seems unlikely to enter this year's Women's Royal Rumble. She has, however, teased the possibility of joining the men's iteration, much like her dream opponents once did.