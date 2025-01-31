AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/29/2025

AEW's Australia debut is rapidly approaching, but before AEW goes Down Under, they returned to Huntsville, Alabama for the January 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Jeff Jarrett fought Claudio Castagnoli for a shot at Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet had another confrontation ahead of their showdown in Atlanta, and Mercedes Mone successfully defended the AEW TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki. While facts and figures regarding how many people streamed the show on MAX won't be released, we know how many people tuned into TBS on Wednesday night.

According to "Programming Insider," the January 29 episode averaged a total of 604,000 viewers, an 8 percent decrease from the January 22 show, a 5 percent drop compared to the trailing four-week average of 634,000, and the second lowest "Dynamite" rating of 2025 so far, only being beaten by the Fight For The Fallen episode on January 1. There was also a drop in the key 18-49 demographic as the show posted 0.17, an 11 percent drop from the 0.19 earned the previous week, and 6 percent below the trailing four-week average of 0.18.

0.17 wasn't enough for AEW to break into the top five for primetime cable telecasts on Wednesday night, ranking in sixth place behind the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, the three one-hour blocks that aired on FOX News, and the 10 PM to 11 PM portion of "Newsnight" on CNN.

AEW will be looking to get back into the top five with their February 5 show that will feature the aforementioned Swerve Strickland and Ricochet match, plus a whole host of other matches that will be announced during "AEW Collision" on February 1, which will all culminate on February 15 when AEW presents Grand Slam Australia on TNT and MAX.