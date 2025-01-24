AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/22/2025

AEW made their first-ever trip to Knoxville, Tennessee for the January 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and the fans who attended the show certainly had a lot to talk about. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay challenged The Don Callis Family for Grand Slam Australia, The Hurt Syndicate became the new AEW Tag Team Champions, and Cope went to war with PAC in the main event. With all that said, how many people tuned into TBS to witness the action live on TV?

According to "Wrestlenomics," the January 22 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 655,000 viewers, a 4 percent decrease from the Maximum Carnage episode of "Dynamite" that aired the previous week. 655,000 is consistent with the numbers AEW has been putting out as of late as it is 7 percent above the trailing four-week average that currently sits at 614,000, and all of these figures do not include those who streamed the show on MAX.

While the overall average took a slight dip this week, the key 18-49 demographic went the opposite way as "Dynamite" earned a 0.19 number, a 6 percent increase on the 0.18 earned seven days earlier, and a 12 percent increase on the trailing four-week number of 0.17. "Dynamite" approximately finished sixth according to a Nielsen source, finishing behind the NBA on ESPN, "The Real Housewives" on Bravo, and FOX News's prime time block.

The show started off hot with 832,000 viewers in Q1, but that number dropped to 695,000 for Q2. By the end of the night, 592,000 people saw the conclusion of Cope versus PAC, and the beat down of Cope by The Death Riders after his victory.