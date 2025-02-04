WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Reflects On WarGames, Love Of Cage Matches

For the first time since 2021, Raquel Rodriguez had to step inside the demonic, double-ringed structure known as WarGames back at Survivor Series 2024, where she teamed with Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae in one of the most chaotic WarGames matches in recent memory.

However, she seemed to have a lot of fun as she admitted on the "Battleground" podcast that she loves watching and being a part of a cage match.

"I love a good cage match," Rodriguez said. "Anything with a cage around the ring, put me in it, sign me up, yes I'll be there, you know what I mean? VIP right here. I had so much fun in that match, I really, really did. It's just ... the possibilities are endless when it comes to matches like those because you can get so creative with the weapons you're using, with the cage, with the people that are in the ring, and what those people can do, you know? If they're super flippy and they do all these cool jumps, like IYO [Sky], for example, who is she? Who does she think she is jumping off of the top of the cage with a trash can on her doing a moonsault? A moonsault! Absolutely blows my mind."

Rodriguez has experience in seeing IYO Sky throw herself off the top of the WarGames structure whilst wearing a trash can as they were both on opposite teams for the 2020 women's WarGames match in "WWE NXT." She added that she is often in awe of what some stars do in these types of matches, and seeing their moves executed in real-time, combined with the stunned reaction of the fans, creates a feeling that is impossible to replicate.

