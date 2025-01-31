Paul Heyman Reveals How His WWE Hall Of Fame Speech Impacted The Bloodline Storyline
After nearly 40 years in the wrestling business, with a few breaks scattered in between, Paul Heyman took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024, being inducted in the home of ECW, Philadelphia. During his induction speech, Heyman rolled back the years by donning a black trench coat and baseball cap, before telling the entire world that if they didn't respect the legacy of ECW then they could do something not suitable for TV. However, while speaking with Undisputed, Heyman revealed that as much as his induction was a celebration of his career, it was also the jumping off point for the next chapter in The Bloodline saga, even if the fans didn't quite know it yet.
"My Hall of Fame speech became the catalyst for multiple avenues. In hindsight, it's the trigger for everything we've done this year. Roman Reigns stepping out of character to be emotional about his "Wise Man" at the Hall of Fame, that was the very first step toward the babyface Roman Reigns while he was still the heel champion and Cody Rhodes was his challenger."
Being inducted in the city that ECW called home for nearly a decade was a special honor for Heyman, but it was also the first time The "Wise Man" got to incorporate his proudest achievements into his TV persona; his children. "Accepting the Hall of Fame honor, in Philadelphia of all places — the birthplace of ECW — at WrestleMania 40 in a building where people were shouting 'ECW!', I was so grateful. I was also so thankful to speak to my children on-camera for the first time. I went out of my way to keep them off-camera and let them decide for themselves what they wanted to do in their lives."
The Vulnerable side of The Wise Man
There is always a method to the madness when it comes to Heyman, but The "Wise Man" would dive deeper into how his Hall of Fame speech set up The Bloodline's next year of storytelling by revealing that it was when he and the rest of the group started showing their vulnerabilities. "When Solo really started leaning on me. Roman was vulnerable showing love for his "Wise Man". Then the "Wise Man" revealed his vulnerability, and everyone was ready to embrace us. People were ready for it, then Solo really started to lean on me."
By being vulnerable, Heyman believes that it gave the fans a genuine reason to cheer for The Bloodline for the first time in a while, which in turn led to the babyface turn of himself and Reigns. As for what's next, Heyman will once again be at a crossroads when it comes to picking sides, as he may have to choose between acknowledging his "Tribal Chief," and CM Punk, who is such a close friend to Heyman that he was given the duty of sitting next to Heyman's children at the Hall of Fame.
"In hindsight, the Hall of Fame speech was the beginning of the babyface turns for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman — and the identification of my best friend in the world, who was sitting beside my children. That came into play this summer when I told Solo that Roman Reigns said for CM Punk to be left alone. So when I came back and it was five-on-four and the OG Bloodline needed one more member for WarGames, it made sense that I'd bring in CM Punk. And it made even more sense that I'd owe him a favor for it."