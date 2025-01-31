Paul Heyman Reveals How His WWE Hall Of Fame Speech Impacted The Bloodline Storyline

There is always a method to the madness when it comes to Heyman, but The "Wise Man" would dive deeper into how his Hall of Fame speech set up The Bloodline's next year of storytelling by revealing that it was when he and the rest of the group started showing their vulnerabilities. "When Solo really started leaning on me. Roman was vulnerable showing love for his "Wise Man". Then the "Wise Man" revealed his vulnerability, and everyone was ready to embrace us. People were ready for it, then Solo really started to lean on me."

By being vulnerable, Heyman believes that it gave the fans a genuine reason to cheer for The Bloodline for the first time in a while, which in turn led to the babyface turn of himself and Reigns. As for what's next, Heyman will once again be at a crossroads when it comes to picking sides, as he may have to choose between acknowledging his "Tribal Chief," and CM Punk, who is such a close friend to Heyman that he was given the duty of sitting next to Heyman's children at the Hall of Fame.

"In hindsight, the Hall of Fame speech was the beginning of the babyface turns for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman — and the identification of my best friend in the world, who was sitting beside my children. That came into play this summer when I told Solo that Roman Reigns said for CM Punk to be left alone. So when I came back and it was five-on-four and the OG Bloodline needed one more member for WarGames, it made sense that I'd bring in CM Punk. And it made even more sense that I'd owe him a favor for it."