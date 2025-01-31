Report: WWE Legend Kurt Angle Says He Was Contacted For Royal Rumble Festivities

The annual WWE Royal Rumble is taking place tomorrow in Indianapolis, Indiana, and wrestling fans are undoubtedly aware that there's a strong chance of some surprise debuts and returns at the event. Though Kurt Angle wrestled his final match nearly six years ago at WWE WrestleMania 35, rumor has it that the promotion is interested in bringing the performer in this weekend. According to a report from Fightful Select, Angle has told people close to him that he was asked to appear at the Royal Rumble, though it's unclear if Angle has agreed.

It's also not yet apparent what his appearance would entail, with the report's sources emphasizing that they didn't know if he was asked to wrestle in the Royal Rumble itself or if WWE wanted to bring him in for a different segment. Since the end of his in-ring career, Angle has made numerous appearances for WWE, most recently during the 30th anniversary celebration for "Raw" in 2023.

Angle was already scheduled to be in Indianapolis this weekend, as the WrestleCon convention is set to take place there, bringing a long list of current and former wrestlers to the city. In addition to Angle, former WWE stars Matt Cardona, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and many more will be in attendance.

Though there is still apparently at least the possibility of an in-ring return this weekend, Angle has been vocal about his physical struggles following the end of his wrestling career, including surgeries on his knees and neck. An appearance in the Royal Rumble could be short and wouldn't require too much work, but it would still force Angle to be thrown over the top rope, presuming he doesn't win the match.