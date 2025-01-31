Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Ponder Scenario Of Being Final Two In Royal Rumble

While the Royal Rumble is inherently an individual-driven match, competitors often form temporary alliances in order to progress further into it. What happens if an alliance reaches the final two, though? On a recent episode of "Gabby AF," former WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller pondered the possibility of that scenario playing out in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, which takes place tomorrow night.

Without hesitation, Theory asserted that he would launch his tag team partner out of the ring to score the last elimination in the respective Royal Rumble. Waller, on the other hand, would take a more sacrificial approach.

"I would never do something like that," Waller said. "That's not in my character. You're my friend, you're my mate, you're my tag team partner, and I would never throw you out of the Rumble ever. I would eliminate myself. That's the kind of guy I am. I would eliminate myself and let you headline WrestleMania because you haven't had any WrestleMania moments. You didn't beat John Cena or win the tag titles or anything like that. You need it."

"You're a good friend," Theory replied.

As of this writing, neither Theory nor Waller has officially declared themselves for this year's Men's Royal Rumble. The 2024 match iteration saw both of them eliminated within minutes of entry, with Waller falling to Carmelo Hayes, while Theory faced removal at the hands of Cody Rhodes, the eventual winner. Despite their losing efforts at the Royal Rumble, Theory and Waller, together known as A-Town Down Under, still found success at WrestleMania 40 as they claimed the SmackDown Tag Team Championships (later renamed).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.