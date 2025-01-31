Several Ex-WWE Stars, Legends & Possible Royal Rumble Entrants Spotted In Indianapolis

Reports of former WWE stars and Hall of Famers, some of whom could be surprise Royal Rumble entrants, are emerging from Indianapolis, Indiana as the 2025 edition of the PLE nears. Previous reports stated that former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was spotted at the Indianapolis airport, and now, both Fightful Select and PWInsider are reporting that a variety of other stars — including Nikki Bella, a former NXT Women's Champion, "The King of the Indies," and more — are in the city.

According to Fightful, it's unclear whether Bella is planned for the Women's Royal Rumble match or is just making an appearance at the show. The outlet noted that many are in town for WrestleCon as well this weekend. The Bella Twins left WWE when their contracts expired in March 2023, but Nikki was seen at the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix and said she would be open to a WWE return. Her last appearance in the ring was the 2022 Rumble match. Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is also in town, according to Fightful. She appeared in both the 2023 and 2024 women's Rumble matches, though it's not known if she's planned for this one. PWInsider confirmed Fightful's report of Bella's presence in their Elite section.

PWI's Elite section also played host to reports that Matt Cardona, Mickie James, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley were spotted at WWE's hotel in Indianapolis. Cardona is married to Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, but is a former WWE star himself under his Zack Ryder ring name. He was last in the match back in 2015. James is a coach on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats." PWI reported that there were talks of the show's coaches being in town to possibly do promotional work for the show. James' last Royal Rumble appearance came in 2022.