Bully Ray Teases 'Massive,' Game-Changing Development In WWE Royal Rumble

The clock is ticking down to the 2025 Royal Rumble as quickly as it will tick down between entrants in both the men's and women's matches, and rumors and reports are abound over not only who will enter the matches, but who will come out victorious and head to WrestleMania 41 for their title opportunities. "Busted Open Radio" was live in Indianapolis, and WWE Hall of Famer, and "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" coach, Bully Ray said he had inside information for his co-hosts about the upcoming event, though he couldn't say much.

"It's going to be big," Bully Ray said. "Inside information on a need-to-know basis, and I needed to know ... I'm telling you, what I found out this morning for the Rumble, big is not the right word. Huge."

Fans across the globe have their predictions for who will win both Rumbles, whether it be a return like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, or for the men's match, a fan-favorite like John Cena or CM Punk. Despite there seemingly being solid predictions for both matches, especially when it comes to betting odds across a variety of sites, the WWE Hall of Famer said things might not be as clear as fans expect them to be.

"I'm going to tell you this: As of 8:45 a.m. this morning, there is no easy route in the men's and women's Royal Rumble," Bully said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.