WWE Star Roman Reigns Makes Bold Promise Regarding His Future Ahead Of Royal Rumble

Tonight could be the night that the "Undisputed Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns begins a journey back to his former throne, should he win the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

On X, Reigns shared where his mind is ahead of tonight's historic event. In his post, the former Undisputed Universal Champion shared four photos: one showing the start of his empire when he won the 2015 Royal Rumble. The other two photos depict him carrying both the WWE and Universal Championships simultaneously, as CCO Triple H presented Reigns with the Undisputed Championship. In the caption, Reigns wrote, "In due time ... It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That."

Since Reigns lost his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 last April, the former champion felt that his empire had crumbled. After dealing with his cousin Solo Sikoa, who was trying to usurp his "Head of the Table" position — a conflict he finally resolved last month — Reigns is now free to return to title contention. Before losing his prize, Reigns ruled WWE with an iron fist, commanding a historic 1,379-day reign. Tonight, Reigns joins former world champions like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio, all vying for a shot to return to their former glory as either the Undisputed WWE or World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 in April.