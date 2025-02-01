Backstage News On Status Of Jade Cargill Ahead Of WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

In the latter part of 2024, WWE star Jade Cargill was taken off TV, with some reports stating that Cargill was dealing with an injury while others indicated she had time off to work on non-WWE projects. Despite the hopes of many fans, according to a report from PWInsider Elite, Cargill is not one of the many names backstage at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble. The good news is that Cargill has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, meaning she'll likely be back relatively soon.

Cargill was last seen on TV ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames in November, with a mystery attacker putting the former AEW star through a windshield. She was scheduled to participate in the Women's WarGames match, but Cargill was pulled following the TV angle and has not been seen on WWE programming since.

At the time her absence began , Cargill and Bianca Belair held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together, with Naomi stepping in to replace Cargill as champion. Earlier this month, Cargill made a cryptic post on social media, seemingly doubting that Belair and Naomi have truly been unable to find her attacker, or hinting that she might know herself.

The Royal Rumble has arrived, and though Cargill isn't one of them, many names have been reported to be in attendance along with the already-announced competitors. Tonight's show will stream on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally, with the Women's Royal Rumble set to open.