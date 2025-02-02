AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Reflects On First Dynamite Main Event, 13th Title Defense

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Title against Yuka Sakazaki in the main event of the show. The match was the "C.E.O's" first main event contest in AEW and according to "Mone Mag," she was both proud and nervous about the opportunity.

"This week on Dynamite was a special one for me as I had my first TBS Championship defense of the new year, and my first match in the Main Event of AEW! I admit I always feel anxious and nervous when stepping into the Main Event. I set really high expectations for myself, and I know that you, the fans, expect a lot from me too."

Mone also expressed how feeling the pressure from fans can be overwhelming, but remains focused on reminding herself to relax and put faith into her in-ring ability. She hopes that more women within AEW are given future opportunity to main event matches in the company, and credited Sakazaki for their bout together.

"I always want to show that I was born to do this, and that Women can Main Event too! I hope ALL Elite Women and I get more opportunities to do so. I had a fantastic time wrestling Yuka ... She gave it her all, trying to take me down and spin me around, but in the end, she couldn't keep up with the Moné Train! I hit my Moné maker and proudly marked my 17th win in AEW."

Mone's match against Sakazaki marked her 13th TBS Title defense, with the star holding the championship for over 250 days. She is also currently holding the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, and recently defeated Mina Shirakawa to become RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.