Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Comment On Charlotte Flair Winning WWE Royal Rumble Match

By winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair has secured herself a title match of her choosing at WWE WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and 20. As expected, this development has raised the eyebrows of the current main roster world champions, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley, both of whom commented on it in a WWE exclusive.

"I just want to remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39," Ripley said. "We've been there. We've done that. I beat her last time. She's been out for a while. She's got a bum knee. I already beat her. I'm done."

Like Ripley noted, she and Flair already have history at not one, but two WrestleMania events. At WrestleMania 36, Ripley unsuccessfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against "The Queen." Three years later, they met again on the stage of WrestleMania 39, where Ripley bounced back with a victory, claiming the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (later renamed WWE Women's World Championship) in the process.

As for Tiffany Stratton, a match with Flair would mark their first ever encounter overall. Nevertheless, Stratton already has a clear vision for that possible scenario. "Like I said Friday [on SmackDown], it doesn't matter who wins, because at WrestleMania, it's gonna be Tiffy Time," she said.

Currently, reports suggest that WWE is considering a WrestleMania 41 match pitting Stratton against Flair. Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship last month by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax. Meanwhile, Flair is returning from a 14-month, injury-related hiatus.