WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Whether Roman Reigns Or The Rock Is Tribal Chief

The Bloodline storyline has dominated WWE television for the last few years and has thrown up several talking points through its myriad storylines. One big question on the minds of many fans is if Roman Reigns is the true "Tribal Chief," or if The Rock could lay claim that title.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has given his opinion on the topic, diplomatically stating that both stars could argue that they're the "chiefs" in their own way.

"Okay, well, from a reality standpoint, him [Reigns] and The Rock are both chiefs, real chiefs," declared Rhodes during a recent interview with "Theonemona." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

"The American Nightmare" stated that he didn't, at first, quite understand the importance of the moniker, which Paul Heyman, "The Wiseman" of the group, has been talking up about. He then clarified, though, that after Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in January, the former is the true "Tribal Chief" of WWE.

"Yeah, and I feel like I might have been naive and maybe a little uncultured, and knowing ... it took me a while to kind of catch up. You know, when Mr. Heyman says something, you should probably listen, and that him going on about the Ulafala and stuff. I don't think I really fully got it. And now I'm thinking, like, 'Oh, it's not the Million Dollar Title.' It is it is genuine. It is real. And he represents it so well. They both do," he added. "But who's the real Tribal Chief? I guess you'd have to say Roman is the real Tribal Chief. I'm not gonna say Solo, [who is] a child, petulant child."

While Rhodes doesn't believe that Solo Sikoa can take ownership of the title, he could one day do it, someday in the future. Sikoa, in a way, hijacked the moniker after Rhodes' win over Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but Reigns wrested it back at "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, where he defeated Sikoa.