Bully Ray Details 'Odd' Moment From WWE NXT

Last week, on "WWE NXT," Grayson Waller and Austin Theory invited WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi onto The Grayson Waller Effect for a chat, with things quickly turning sour. Hosting "Busted Open After Dark" following 'NXT,' Bully Ray had thoughts on the segment, including his belief that some of Waller and Theory's comments made the show feel "small" in comparison to the main roster.

"They said that they don't see Oba as a main roster star and they played down all of his achievements," Bully said. "I found that a little odd, that they were kind of knocking 'NXT.' I understand that 'NXT' is not 'Raw' and not 'SmackDown.' I don't need to be reminded, though."

Another element that Bully didn't like was Femi eventually challenging either Waller or Theory to a match for his title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks it means that the heels succeeded in getting under the champion's skin and throwing him off his metaphorical balance. In the case of last week's episode, Bully didn't feel that it was the worst example of the trope and was willing to accept the storyline going forward.

Despite his mixed opinion on the segment, Bully is still very high on all of the involved wrestlers. He did note that Theory was once being pushed as one of the fastest-rising stars in the company, and Bully doesn't believe that's the case anymore. That said, the host was enthusiastic about the pairing of Waller and Theory.

Later in the show, 'NXT' GM Ava booked Femi vs. Waller vs. Theory for Vengeance Day, with Femi set to team with Trick Williams against Waller and Theory on this week's episode. However, with another Triple Threat already booked for Vengeance Day, Bully shared his doubt that both matches will take place as announced.

