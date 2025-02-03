WWE's IYO SKY Spotted Interacting With NXT Star Stephanie Vaquer At Royal Rumble

The 2025 women's Royal Rumble match saw a lot of first-time interactions between various Superstars thanks to the influx of new signings like Jordynne Grace, and NXT stars like Stephanie Vaquer, Lash Legend, and Giulia. With that in mind, one interaction was caught on camera by an eagle-eyed fan in which Vaquer was spotted paying her respects to the first entrant in the women's Rumble match, IYO Sky.

Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky after the rumble ♥️#RoyalRumble 📸: brocklesnarguy pic.twitter.com/DvDCNFIJDf — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) February 2, 2025

Up until the Rumble match, Sky and Vaquer had never officially crossed paths on-camera, but they do have some shared history in Japan, as both women have wrestled for STARDOM. However, Sky officially left Japan in June 2018 to sign with WWE, one month before Vaquer made her debut for the promotion.

Both women had varying degrees of success in the 2025 Rumble match. Sky entered at number one and lasted for 66 minutes, which was only surpassed by Liv Morgan and Rozanne Perez, who entered second and third, respectively. She secured one elimination on Sonya Deville, but was eventually dumped out of the ring by Nia Jax at the same time as Vaquer, when multiple women were hanging on to the ropes for safety. Vaquer entered the match at number 24 and lasted just over 19 minutes.

As for what is next for both women, Vaquer will remain on "NXT" as she has a busy few weeks ahead of her. She will face Jacy Jayne on the February 4 edition of "NXT," before challenging Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day on February 15. For Sky, she will now turn her attention to March 1 and the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, which could be her final chance of securing a title match at WrestleMania 41.