Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Alexa Bliss' Surprise WWE Return At 2025 Royal Rumble

After two long years, Alexa Bliss finally made her WWE return this past weekend in the Women's Royal Rumble match. That alone would've been a big story, but Bliss' return was somehow even bigger due to the drama surrounding her over the previous few weeks, when reports emerged that Bliss and WWE had reached a contractual impasse that seemingly led to WWE abandoning creative plans for her.

Reviewing the Royal Rumble on Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided some more information on Bliss' return. Despite being told that things had been worked out between WWE and Bliss over the last few days, Meltzer couldn't hide his skepticism that what transpired was always the plan.

"I am told that the Alexa Bliss thing was a late negotiation," Meltzer said. "I don't believe it, because it's pro wrestling. My belief is that they were pulling a swerve...the gist on Alexa Bliss was her contract, because of the freezing and time off and everything, it was not up. But it was about to be up. And so they didn't want to debut her and then have the contract up, cause then she'd kind of have them under a barrel.

"Not necessarily under a barrel, but it's kind of awkward to start someone, put them on TV, and then if you don't come to terms and you don't have a new contract, they disappear. They just figured 'Let's get the new contract done.' And I was told the contract didn't get done. And then I'm told 'Well, the contract did get done.' Okay. They had a t-shirt out for her. Just the way it all came down, I'm suspicious of that story."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription