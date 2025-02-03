Bully Ray Suggests Non-WWE World Title Match For John Cena During Retirement Tour

Though he came incredibly close, John Cena was not successful in his attempt to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, with Jey Uso overcoming the veteran wrestler to end the show. Cena is still on the hunt for his record-breaking 17th world title reign, and on today's edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested an unorthodox route that Cena could take that would also leave the door open for CM Punk to challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"I'm gonna pull something out of left field here, and it's not going to sound great, but if John Cena won the [WWE Elimination] Chamber and decided not to face Cody, [but] decided to face ... Joe Hendry, that leaves the favor open for Paul to negotiate Punk into the match with Cody," Bully said.

Joe Hendry is currently the TNA World Champion, having recently won the title by defeating Nic Nemeth. TNA's Hendry has been calling Cena out for well over a year now, and with the 47-year-old Cena retiring at the end of this year, Hendry is running out of time to get in the ring with one of his wrestling inspirations.

Bully received immediate pushback from co-host Dave LaGreca over the suggestion, though Mark Henry was more open to the idea. Further explaining himself, Bully stated that Cena winning the Elimination Chamber and challenging Hendry would be a shocking moment, and it would add some credibility to Cena's career in the process.

"We're counting other companies in Ric Flair's total World Heavyweight Championship title runs," Bully continued. "Why couldn't we count the TNA World Championship as one of Cena's?"

Despite Bully's arguments, LaGreca remained staunchly opposed to the idea. Bully then acknowledged that his co-host's apprehension was valid while still believing it's a strong idea.

