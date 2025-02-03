WWE's Booker T Says This NXT-TNA Match Would 'Sell The House'

Since WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership last month, wrestling fans have started to speculate over the potential dream matches that could come from the crossover. Stars who have already been featured on WWE programming like TNA World Champion Joe Hendry could already be slated to appear in singles matches in the near future, but there are other wrestlers on TNA's roster who have still not been given an opportunity. WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes that TNA star Moose deserves the chance to showcase his talent on WWE's platform, and even pitched a match between "The Wrestling God" and NXT Champion Oba Femi.

"It's a great matchup, man. It definitely sells the house. I don't care where we go ... For me, I think [the thing] I'm going to love out of this relationship more than anything, being able to see guys because I got so much praise for Moose, he's come to Reality Of Wrestling so many times. He's always been so easy to work with. I want to see a guy like Moose actually get a chance to get that shot and there again like I say, so many more in TNA that deserve that shot, but if one person that really deserves a shot on a WWE stage under the bright lights, that's Moose." Booker T said on "Hall of Fame."

Moose spoke about TNA talent appearing on "WWE NXT" programming last year, explaining how he was thrilled to see his colleagues succeed, but has tried to not obsess over WWE still not giving him an opportunity just yet. Moose signed a new TNA deal in 2023, so it might be a while before he's free to join WWE in a more official capacity.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.