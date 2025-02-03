Bully Ray Wonders If This 'Unnecessary' Royal Rumble Moment Set A WWE Precedent

Once again, Cody Rhodes was able to overcome Kevin Owens, defeating him to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in a ladder match this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble. It was not without some close calls, however, as the match featured several brutal spots that led to referees, and even producers, heading down to ringside to make sure that both Rhodes and Owens could continue.

This didn't sit well with Bully Ray, a man with his share of ladder matches under his belt. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully questioned why anyone coming to ringside was necessary. He remained undaunted after receiving pushback from co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, the former arguing it was necessary to see if Rhodes and Owens were okay, while the latter said it put over how dangerous the spots were.

"You're in a ladder match," Bully said. "This is what can happen in a ladder match. Are we setting a precedent now that in every ladder match, when someone takes a fall or two guys takes a fall, or something happens, that everybody's going to run out to go 'Hey, are you okay..."Just allow the match to just go on with both of the guys on. A ladder match, it's kind of like a fight to the finish, a last man standing.

"Listen, there's going to be death defying stuff that goes on in a ladder match. Bumps like that are going to happen. I've been involved in bumps a lot bigger than those...when no one came out to check on anybody, other than the refs at ringside...I don't mind Sami coming out to check on his friend Kevin. That makes sense. They're showing concern. But everybody else showing all this concern, to me, [was] unnecessary. But that's fine."

