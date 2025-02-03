CM Punk Among Four WWE Raw Stars Announced For Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Tonight

WWE is moving right along from the Royal Rumble to the Elimination Chamber, and qualifying matches for the Chamber bouts will begin Monday during "WWE Raw." WWE posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) of "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce making an announcement for tonight's show on Netflix, saying there will be two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches — IYO SKY taking on Liv Morgan and CM Punk facing Sami Zayn.

"It's the flagship. It's official. We are on the road to WrestleMania," Pearce said, as he pointed to the WrestleMania sign in the arena.

John Cena is the only entrant announced for either Elimination Chamber match, having declared he would be in the bout during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, where he didn't take questions and only provided a statement after finishing second to Jey Uso. All four stars in the qualifier matches on Monday were involved in their respective Rumble matches; SKY and Morgan entered the women's match at numbers one and two, while Punk entered the men's match at 24 and Zayn at 27. Zayn was accidentally eliminated by Uso, who was aiming for Drew McIntyre; Punk was thrown over the top rope by former United States Champion Logan Paul after simultaneously eliminating both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. SKY and Morgan were both eliminated by Nia Jax in a multi-woman elimination spot that included Raquel Rodriguez, "WWE NXT's" Stephanie Vaquer, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair.