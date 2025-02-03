Jey Uso Reacts To Winning 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

"Main Event" Jey Uso lived up to the nickname on Saturday, outlasting 29 other men and throwing future Hall of Famer John Cena over the top rope to win the 38th Royal Rumble. Despite the star's massive popularity amongst fans and the face he drives merchandise sales with his "Yeet!" gear, it was surprising for many to see Uso win over Cena, who is currently on his retirement tour in WWE. Uso told Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday that the victory hasn't even hit him yet.

"Right now it feels like another day at the office. We did Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, got on the road, headed to Cleveland. I'm just trying to mark the shows off right now with my son," Uso explained. "It was emotional though when I saw my brothers waiting on me in the back. There was a camera right there. I wanted to cry right there, but I was hugging them, but I was like, 'Not right now, cuz, we still working.'"

Uso said he's still at the drawing board when it comes to what's next, including which champion he'll go after, though he did say in a post-match interview with Jackie Redmond he wants to be World Heavyweight Champion. For now, he's still re-living his epic Rumble victory. Uso explained he almost couldn't believe it was him and Cena in the ring at the end.

"It didn't hit me until this moment right here, now John's in there with me. I'm like, 'What the f***? I'm like, 'Oh we about to go again? We about to go again? I thought I pushed your a** out the ring already!'"

