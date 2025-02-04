Backstage News On Potential Change For AJ Styles Following WWE Royal Rumble Return

AJ Styles made his triumphant return from injury at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and now, there's news about what's next for him in WWE. According to PWInsider Elite, there was talk over Rumble weekend that Styles may be moving to "WWE Raw" from the blue brand over the coming weeks, but just when the move would take place wasn't specified. Styles was on the shelf for four months after he suffered an injury in a match against Carmelo Hayes that had to be stopped on "WWE SmackDown."

The outlet previously reported that WWE was hoping Styles would be cleared to return for the match. Styles himself clarified he suffered a Lisfranc injury, which impacts the ligaments and bones in the foot. Styles called the injury "challenging" when a fan asked him about his recovery on social media. "The Phenomenal One" also clarified at the time the injury wasn't a storyline.

Styles entered the Rumble match on Saturday at the #21 spot and immediately went after Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and eventual winner Jey Uso. He was eliminated from the match by Logan Paul, who jumped from the announce desk back to the ring apron and pushed Styles off.