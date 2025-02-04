AJ Styles Becomes Newest Member Of WWE Raw Roster Following Royal Rumble Return

AJ Styles is officially a "WWE Raw" star after returning from injury at the Royal Rumble over the weekend. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a backstage segment on Monday after PWInsider Elite reported earlier in the day that Styles would be moving brands. Pearce said the transfer window in WWE closed over the weekend, but he had the chance to get one final deal done to get the "Phenomenal One" to the red brand.

Styles' last match took place on "WWE SmackDown" against Carmelo Hayes in October. He had just returned following a loss to Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit match," only to go down with a foot injury. Styles clarified he suffered a Lisfranc injury, which impacted the ligaments and bones in one of his feet. He called the injury "challenging" on social media, but WWE was confident he would be medically cleared for the Rumble match.

Styles entered the Royal Rumble at the #21 spot. He was eliminated from the match by former United States Champion Logan Paul, who pushed him off the ring apron.