CM Punk Details Highs And Lows Of Relationship With WWE's Paul Heyman

WWE star CM Punk can lay claim to coining the term "Paul Heyman Guy," and the two icons of pro wrestling share a relationship away from the screen too, which Punk has now spoken about candidly.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble show, Punk was interviewed by WWE's Jackie Redmond, where the former WWE Champion detailed his friendship with Heyman and explained why they have remained friends.

"We're friends, we've always been friends. Paul Heyman, obviously, is kind of a lightning rod in the wrestling world. I've never worked for Paul Heyman, so I think that's why our relationship has always been really, really good," said Punk. "He's been other people's managers, other people's 'Advocates,' other people's 'Wiseman.' For me and him, it's always just been friendship. He's never signed my checks, I've never relied on him for where my money comes from. Other people who have may have different feelings on Paul Heyman, and I understand that, but that's, I think, why me and him get along so well and always have."

Punk said that he and Heyman didn't have a relationship after he left WWE in 2014, but spoke from time to time with each other. "The Second City Saint" revealed how his lawyers had advised him to be careful about the information he divulges to people in the business due to the lawsuits he was involved in. While he admits that his time away from the promotion caused his relationship with Heyman to suffer, he has rekindled his friendship with him since his return.

"Just probably like a really long — for other people — uncomfortable hug, I think," Punk said about his first interaction with Heyman upon his return. "I think everyone was probably just like, 'When's this gonna stop?'"

Punk and Heyman have shared the screen for some memorable moments in the former's second run with WWE, and they will likely create more magic as Heyman still owes Punk a favor.

